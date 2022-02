Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares moved lower Thursday after CEO Jim Farley said he has 'no plans' to spin-off the carmaker's growing electric vehicle division. Speaking to an investor even late Wednesday, Farley said that both the group's EV and legacy combustion-engine (ICE) divisions are underperforming in terms of earnings generation, adding that "we know our competition is Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, and we have to beat them, not match them ... and we also have to beat the best of the ICE players."

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO