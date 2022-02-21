ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Forbidden West Dev Reveals Why Load Times Were Purposefully Slowed Down

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 has drastically improved load times over the PlayStation 4. Games like Horizon Forbidden West load significantly faster on the system, but that can cause unforeseen problems for development teams. In an interview with Engadget, Guerrilla Games' Mathijs de Jonge revealed that load times go so quickly on the...

comicbook.com

Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
