Grand Isle – Cumberland Head ferry closed for the time being

Grand Isle, VT – The Grand Isle to Cumberland Head ferry crossing is closed tonight following concerns of wind and ice packing.

Lake Champlain Transportation Co. says the ferry will remain closed for the time being.

The closing comes after reports of 53 miles per hour wind gusts on some parts of the lake.

Crews will be monitoring the wind and lake ice conditions until it is deemed safe for the ferry to resume operation.

LCI says the next update will come at 1am Monday morning.

