FOUND: Glynn County Police Dept. searching for 17-year-old in Brunswick

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Missing teen Keila Verrie Wood (Glynn County Police Department)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 8:24 p.m.: Keila Wood has been found, the Glynn County PD confirmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Thursday in Brunswick.

Keila Verrie Wood was last seen at 5405 Highway 99 around 11:30 p.m.

She is 5′5″ with brown eyes and long curly brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 912-554-3645.

