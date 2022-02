Alex Telles says Manchester United must “show a different face” if they are to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after super sub Anthony Elanga snatched a scarcely deserved 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid.Ralf Rangnick’s side struggled in Spain for much of the last-16 first leg against Diego Simeone’s side, with Joao Felix’s fine header putting the hosts ahead at a rocking Wanda Metropolitano.United floundered and their first Champions League knockout match in three years looked set to end in defeat, only for Elanga to score with their first shot on target shortly after coming on.The 19-year-old substitute spared the...

