One dead in armed N Portland protest shooting

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cFW6_0eKGAbfG00 UPDATE: The Portland Police Bureau says the shooting followed a Saturday confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters.

Portland city leaders are reacting following a mass shooting Saturday night during a Saturday political protest in Normandale Park that killed one person and wounded five others.

The Portland Police bureau has released few details about the shooting, which reportedly happened between an armed homeowner and armed protesters.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 20, which was around the same time a march protesting the shooting death of Amir Locke, a Black man shot and killed by Minneapolis police during a no-knock raid, was scheduled to happen, according to social media announcements.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a preliminary investigation indicates this incident started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters Normandale Park in Northeast Portland.

"The scene was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers. Most people on scene left without talking to police. Detectives believe a large number of people either witnessed what happened, or recorded the incident as it unfolded. This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces," the bureau said.

"While many of the details of last night's shooting near Normandale Park are unclear, we do know one thing for sure: Our community is dealing with the sadness of another senseless act of gun violence. It is this collective sadness and frustration that fuels my commitment to do all that is in my power to reduce the gun violence that is traumatizing our beloved city," Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information or video please contact Det. Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774, or Det. Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457. The case number is 22-47502.

Earlier that evening, a person was shot and killed by a Portland police officer in Southwest Portland after officers responded to a disturbance call. No other details were immediately released in that shooting.

The Portland Police Bureau was scheduled to hold a press conference on the shootings Sunday morning but apparent protesters interrupted it and the briefing was canceled.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. News reports say two people were taken into custody after the shooting in the park. Witnesses said a person or person came out of a nearby house and confronted protesters before the shooting but that could not be confirmed.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio called the shooting a "stark reminder" that the city needs to improve public safety. Rubio's office released the following statement:

"We are awaiting more details, but I'm deeply saddened for those affected by last night's violence. Last night's violence is a stark reminder that the collective work of government and community groups must get to the root causes of gun violence. We must continue to move the gears toward building a community-centered public safety ecosystem and tackle this issue once and for all. As Parks Commissioner, it is my priority that our parks remain welcoming and safe community spaces."

Commissioner Mingus Mapps said Portland has a "public safety crisis." Here is the full statement from his office:

"I am awaiting details about the tragedy at Normandale Park last night. My thoughts are with the victims and the first responders. We have a public safety crisis, and it is affecting everyone."

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she is waiting for more details to come to light from the shooting, but said that protesting for racial justice should be protected. Hardesty's office released the following statement:

"This is heartbreaking. I am closely following developments around the violence that took place last night and awaiting more information. My thoughts are with the victims families and loved ones, and all those harmed. While we need more information about what transpired, I can say that protesting for racial justice should never endanger those exercising their 1st amendment rights."

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office told KOIN 6 News he is "closely monitoring the situation with Police Chief Chuck Lovell" and will speak on the shooting once more information is available.

One person has died and five others were injured in a shooting at Normandale Park in Northeast Portland around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

Authorities closed a number of streets in the area, including Northeast Hassalo Street from Northeast 57th Avenue to Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast 55th Avenue is closed from Northeast Hassalo Street to Northeast Halsey Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

