Hanson releases ‘Child at Heart’

By Buddy Iahn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanson has unveiled “Child At Heart,” the first single from the sibling trio’s eagerly anticipated new project, Red Green Blue. Written by Taylor Hanson, and co-produced by Taylor, GRAMMY Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco) and GRAMMY Award-winning artist/producer David Garza (Fiona Apple,...

