TV Series

Sci-fi horror series ‘From’ premieres on Epix: How to watch and stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The people who brought you “Lost” are behind a new sci-fi, horror series coming to Epix this week. “From” premieres on Epix on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It’s also available to watch on Philo and as an add-on to FuboTV. The series, written by John Griffin, follows the...

www.silive.com

