Briggs: Ohio State playing a home playoff game in Indianapolis? Say it ain't so

The announcement Friday that the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams until at least 2026 was a good-news-bad-news kind of deal.

First, the bad news: Like the dad who turns the car around on a long-awaited family vacation because the Fuddruckers next to the hotel changed its hours, the people in charge of college football are letting the small details sabotage the big picture.

The good news: Ohio State will not become the Indiana Buckeyes anytime soon.

Sorry, but I still can’t get over OSU athletic director Gene Smith leaving the door open on moving a hypothetical home playoff game to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, all in the name of assuring perfect playing conditions.

Did one game in the Michigan flurries suddenly turn the Buckeyes softer than Snuggle?

“I don't want a hard surface for the players,” Smith said in a wide-ranging news conference last week. “And I know the fans would love to have it in the ‘Shoe and maybe it’s snowing or we’re playing whoever, but that surface is a whole new ballgame. And I would prefer to have the indoor elements and have a clean field. If it was this year, I would want [quarterback C.J. Stroud] to have good weather. It’s just that simple.”

And just that crazy.

I don’t mean to pile on, because that’s not our intent.

Clearly, Smith has given this idea some thought, and when he talks, I’m listening. This isn’t some guy firing off hair-trigger hot takes on Twitter. It’s one of the most respected administrators in the nation, and someone I’ve always greatly appreciated. Ohio State is fortunate to have him.

In a follow-up message to The Blade, Smith underscored a couple qualifiers about his viral comments.

First, if/when we get the proposed 12-team playoff — where the top four seeds would receive byes while the No. 5 through 12 seeds play first-round games at campus sites, likely in mid-December — he will want Ohio State to enjoy the smoothest path to a national title, not the one that is coolest (in every way).

“I am hopeful we meet our goals and we are not one of the teams hosting,” he said. “Hopefully our ranking gets us a bye.”

Also, Smith made clear his preference is to keep a potential home playoff game in Columbus, as long as the “weather predictors” are within reason.

Still, that we’re even having this conversation is just ... odd.

How long have Big Ten fans lamented that teams from down south will never have to play real football in the chilled Midwestern elements?

Now, that possibility is in our sights, and Ohio State would consider throwing that opportunity to the late-autumn winds?

Short of a blizzard in the forecast — no need for another Snow Bowl — moving a home game would be nuttier than a buckeye tree.

You know as well as I do, so much of what makes college football is great is the pageantry and the spectacle, the iconic stadiums, the energy that takes over a college town on a home Saturday, and one of the most appealing features of an expanded playoff would be the first round of on-campus games.

They would be awesome and few settings would be more electrified than Ohio Stadium.

Imagine trading 105,000 roaring fans in your century-old cathedral for a 67,000-seat dome in Indianapolis, which, nice as it is, is still a sterile, dime-a-dozen NFL stadium. And why? Because it might be too cold? We’re talking Columbus in December (average high: 41.5 degrees), not Siberia, or, colder, Green Bay in late January. (If the firmness of the turf is an issue, Ohio State has more than enough money to figure it out.)

Real or not, the perception now is that Ohio State was rattled by its loss to Michigan in the light snow, which, for the record, did not change the outcome. And while times change — and, to be certain, a dynamic Buckeyes offense would prefer good conditions — even the suggestion of swapping home for a dome feels like sacrilege in Ohio, where the image of a short-sleeved Woody Hayes in the snow might as well be the official state photograph.

When it comes to it, here’s betting the pull of home — not to mention the economics, for Ohio State and the community — would prevail.

At least it should, even if hell or the Horseshoe freezes over.