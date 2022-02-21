ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-22 10:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coke, Coleman, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Coke; Coleman; Runnels Thunderstorms with Freezing Rain and Sleet across the Big Country this Morning.. A band of thunderstorms producing freezing rain and sleet along Interstate 20 from Sweetwater to Abilene to Clyde and Baird at 235 AM will track north to near a Roby to Anson to Albany line by 330 AM. With temperatures in the mid 20s, these storms may produce a flash freeze on area roadways as icy spots develop and lead to a quick deterioration of area roadways. Motorists should use caution when traveling across the Big Country this morning.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Snow Drifts
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Weather
Environment
NWS
Bring Me The News

No travel advisory as wind, snow cause whiteout in west-central Minnesota

MnDOT has issued a no travel advisory for eight highways because of dangerous whiteout conditions. The impacted roadways are all in west-central Minnesota, where blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is hampering visibility. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Accumulating snow event early this week

Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, eastern Sevier, southeastern Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 730 AM CST At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Blevins, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, McCaskill, Ozan, Silver Ridge, Boughton, Muddy Fork, Lebanon, Provo and Browntown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 11:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must go outside, wear multiple layers of clothing including a hat and gloves. Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes. Signs of frostbite include numbness and white, grayish-yellow, firm, or waxy skin. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A body temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST /1 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously cold wind chill readings as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Until noon MST /1 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite may occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures will range from 10 to 20 below zero this afternoon to 15 to 25 below zero tonight and Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Fox News

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday. Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

