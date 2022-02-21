ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

High European hydrogen production costs point to likely imports from US, Middle East

By James Burgess
spglobal.com
 4 days ago

The UK remains the highest priced region globally for low-carbon hydrogen production despite sharp drops in January, S&P Global Platts' new interactive Hydrogen Price Wall infographic showed Feb. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. UK electrolysis production prices averaged around $20/kg in...

www.spglobal.com

