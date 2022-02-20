ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top officials who suffered "Havana Syndrome" symptoms on White House grounds discuss experiences for first time

By Kolbe Nelson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time Sunday night, Homeland Security officials spoke on camera about being overcome with symptoms similar to the "Havana Syndrome" reported by American diplomats in foreign countries since 2016. The high-ranking officials said they suffered unexplained vertigo, confusion and memory loss while on White House grounds and in their...

