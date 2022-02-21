NMSP shooting suspect faces judge Monday

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a New Mexico State Police supervisor earlier this month is expected in court Monday for a pretrial detention hearing. Caleb Elledge is accused of shooting an officer near Sedillo Hill after a miles-long police chase.

Elledge, along with another suspect Alanna Martinez (22), led the officer on a chase along near Sedillo Hill. The NMSP officer performed a PIT maneuver and pinned the grey Cadillac against the guard rail.

According to the criminal complaint, Elledge opened fire on the officer, striking him on the left side of his neck. He was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

After the shooting, police say Elledge fled the scene with his passenger, Alana Martinez. They were both found at a McIntosh home the next day. Elledge has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple arrest warrants, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and assault.

He’s been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer and tampering with evidence, among other charges.

