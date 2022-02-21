ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Andrew Neil to host Sunday night political show on Channel 4

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrDZu_0eKG8A3i00
Andrew Neil, pictured in 2016, once described Channel 4 News as the ‘broadcasting arm of the Guardian’.

Andrew Neil is to to host a new Sunday night political show on Channel 4, his first major return to broadcasting after an acrimonious departure from GB News, where he was the rightwing network’s lead presenter.

It marks something of a leftwards lurch by Neil – a former BBC broadcaster known for his conservative views – to a channel whose news programme he once described as the “broadcasting arm of the Guardian”.

The live 10-part series will air in May and has a working title of Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil, according to Channel 4, which said it would feature “set-piece interviews with the highest profile politicians and newsmakers”.

Neil – who spoke in September about coming close to having a breakdown while at GB News and believes “it would’ve killed me to carry on” due to the technical problems at the channel – said he was “honoured and delighted” to take on the new role.

He added: “Sunday night is a pivotal point in the political week – we can sweep up what’s happened in the previous week, mop up what’s been in the Sunday papers and talkshows and throw forward to the upcoming week. We’ll aim to do all of that and more.”

The half-hour weekly Sunday evening programme, whose time slot is still to be announced, will be produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News and will also be accompanied by a weekly podcast.

Neil, who is chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, the publisher of the Spectator and other titles, stepped down as the chairman and host of a primetime show on GB News last year after differences of opinion over the direction of the channel.

The former BBC host and one-time Sunday Times editor had been the face of GB News before it went on air in June last year but left after presenting only eight programmes in three months. He was unhappy with technical mistakes, the loss of top staff and its political direction.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “Andrew’s new show will deliver big-name politicians answering the questions the public want to hear.”

Ian Rumsey, the managing director of television at ITN productions, said: “If ever there was a time when Britain needed forensic questioning, brilliant political insight and to hold those in power to account, it’s now. And there’s no finer broadcaster to do that.”

Neil has previously tweeted about Channel 4 News: “Not helped by holly oaks [sic] inheritance. I like it. Broadcasting arm of the Guardian. But I like its serious agenda. Plus foreign news. And I know enough to discount its biases. As do most of its educated viewers. I watch it a lot.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Deadline

Andrew Neil Handed C4 Politics Show; Italian ‘The Split’ Remake; Rapid Blue Departure; Fremantle & Red Production Co Hires – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Neil Handed Channel 4 Politics Show Andrew Neil, the British news heavyweight who launched GB News last year before leaving within weeks, is to host a Sunday night political show on Channel 4. Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil (working title) will see the ex-BBC presenter and founding Sky Chairman interview high-profile politicians and newsmakers, accompanied by a weekly podcast. Channel 4 News producer ITN Productions will produce the half hour show. Neil has had a hugely successful 50-year career but was left embarrassed last year after launching GB News then leaving within weeks due...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Neil
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Politics#News Presenter#Gb News#Itn Productions#Channel 4 News#Sunday Times#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why one-shot after a Covid-19 infection should suffice to be considered fully-vaxxed

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has failed to recognize that people with confirmed Covid infections, also known as “natural immunity,” have achieved some level of protection against subsequent infections and severe disease. This has unnecessarily fueled divisiveness, particularly when vaccines are mandated without acknowledgement that prior Covid is an alternate path, albeit with some limitations, for protection of the individual and helping to build the population’s immunity wall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

As Putin’s tanks roll into Ukraine, he knows exactly who to feel sorry for: himself

It says a lot about the Ukrainian people’s awful options that the big question is whether Vladimir Putin is crazy or just pretending to be crazy. For some, last night’s entirely improvised, heavily staged speech to his security council was an indication that the Russian president has finally gone mad – a remote diagnosis that suggests we might look back on such things as the annexing of Crimea and the deployment of nerve agent in historic Wiltshire as “his good years”.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

161K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy