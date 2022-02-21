ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

David Hockney exhibition will feature artist’s latest self-portrait

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLiu6_0eKG87Um00
David Hockney’s latest self portrait was painted in Normandy.

David Hockney’s latest self-portrait, painted in Normandy, will be on view for the first time in a new exhibition of the artist’s work opening at the University of Cambridge.

Hockney’s Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction, explores the ways in which the renowned British artist sees and depicts art. It will open in March across the university’s Fitzwilliam Museum and the Heong Gallery, Downing College.

Alongside the self-portrait, which was painted last November, the exhibition features a number of other works not publicly seen before in the UK.

Jane Munro, a co-curator at the Fitzwilliam Museum, said the exhibition was the first “to give serious scholarly scrutiny to Hockney’s ideas as well as his art”.

Through paintings, drawings, iPad paintings and video, to optical devices and innovative 3D modelling, she said the show “explores Hockney’s views about how the art of the past was created, what he learned from it and how he transformed it”.

Hockney has been known to criticise both photography and linear “Renaissance” perspective for its lines receding to a single point, saying they are untrue to our real experience of the visual environment.

“The world is big,” he has written. “The eye is connected to the mind … we see with memory … A photograph sees it all at once – in one click of the lens from a single point of view – but we don’t.”

It was a visit to a exhibition by the draughtsman Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres at the National Gallery in 1999 that triggered Hockney’s interest in the use of optical tools by artists before the advent of photography in 1839.

He said optical instruments “do not draw for you”, an idea that proved controversial among art historians and which featured in his 2001 book Secret Knowledge.

In the Fitzwilliam Museum’s picture galleries, Hockney’s drawings, paintings and digital artworks will be displayed alongside historic works by artists including William Hogarth, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, John Constable and Andy Warhol.

The display at the Heong Gallery will chart Hockney’s pioneering approaches to capturing space and visual reality from the 1960s to the present day. Starting with a drawing made while at the Royal College of Art in 1959, the display will move on to his iconic American paintings of the 60s and early 70s, photo collages from the 80s, and an early digital drawing.

It will culminate in a wall-length digital work featuring the artist’s recent experiments with digital photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4zRx_0eKG87Um00
After Hobbema (Useful Knowledge) 2017, by David Hockney. Photograph: James Veysey/Rex/Shutterstock

A selection of drawings he made using the camera lucida in 1999-2000, including Ian McKellen and Damien Hirst, will be on show in the Dutch Gallery. Hockney’s After Hobbema (Useful Knowledge) 2017, will hang alongside Meindert Hobbema’s The Avenue at Middelharnis, 1689 on loan from the National Gallery.

Martin Gayford, co-curator of Hockney’s Eye and an author who has written numerous books with Hockney, said the exhibition was a “new look at the artist’s own work, seeing it as lifelong quest to find new ways to represent the world around us, pictures that are closer to human experience; simultaneously the exhibition considers art history from Hockney’s point of view, placing his pictures next to impressionist landscapes and Georgian portraits.”

Luke Syson, the director of the Fitzwilliam Museum, said it was an “exhibition that we think will feel at home in a place where the arts and sciences meet on equal terms”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Van Gogh: Self-Portraits review – ghostly encounters with greatness

What did Vincent van Gogh look like? Only one photograph of the artist exists, and in it he’s unrecognisable. At 19, the beard has not yet appeared; the familiar inverted triangle of his skull still goes incognito beneath the fleshiness of youth. Later, several of his friends would make portraits of him. But if we know him by his bristles in their pictures, he’s still several kinds of man.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
David Hockney
Person
John Constable
Person
William Hogarth
Person
Claude Monet
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Person
Ian Mckellen
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art World#Normandy#British#Downing College#The Fitzwilliam Museum#Renaissance
ARTnews

Man Ray Work Could Become Most Expensive Photograph Ever Sold at Auction in ‘Unprecedented’ Sale

This May, Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph of a nude woman’s back that’s overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, is headed to auction, where it is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million. If it does sell for within that range, it will become the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. This print of the iconic Man Ray photograph, which depicts his muse Kiki de Montparnasse, is a rare one in that it is considered an original photographic copy. It was made around the time its corresponding negative was first produced, making it valuable in...
VISUAL ART
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Statue Of Zeus At Olympia, One Of The Breathtaking Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World

Though the 40-foot statue of Zeus lorded over the Olympic Games for 800 years, it somehow vanished from history. As one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the statue of Zeus at Olympia once stunned any who laid eyes on it. The 40-foot statue of the Greek god of gods, Zeus, used to grace the temple inside the sanctuary of Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula for over 800 years — until it was destroyed.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

161K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy