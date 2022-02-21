ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Two halves of signed Jimi Hendrix lyric sheet reunited after 55 years

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O6fb_0eKG85jK00
Jimi Hendrix performing on stage. Photograph: Tracks Limited/PA

Two halves of a rare signed manuscript of lyrics by Jimi Hendrix have been pieced together 55 years after they were torn in two.

The legendary guitarist was in the early stages of his career when his band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, played the Bath Pavilion on the evening of 20 February 1967, standing in for Chuck Berry who had cancelled.

Before the concert, two local girls, aged 15 and 16, made their way to the backstage door in search of an autograph.

Hendrix stepped out to meet them but had no blank paper. Instead, he tore out a page from an exercise book he had to hand, ripped it in half and signed both pieces.

Fellow band members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding also added their signatures.

As the teenagers walked home after the gig they turned over the pieces of paper to find handwritten lyrics headed “51st Wedding Anniversary” with the side heading “Key of B”.

Just three weeks later, 51st Anniversary was released as the B-side to Hendrix’s second top-10 UK chart hit Purple Haze.

The two friends drifted apart as their lives took different directions, taking the two pieces of paper with them.

However, last year one of the women approached Lancashire-based rock’n’roll memorabilia store Tracks Limited for a quote for her set of autographs.

At the request of Tracks, the seller managed to track down her friend – despite limited contact over the past five decades – in Bath to find she had also kept her piece of the page intact.

Both women, who wish to remain anonymous, agreed to sell their halves of the manuscript, which is now valued at a five-figure sum.

Paul Wane, owner of Tracks, said: “There are extremely few Jimi Hendrix manuscripts in existence and even fewer that have been signed by Jimi and the other two members of the Experience.”

Hendrix formed the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1966. They scored hits, particularly in the UK, with a cover of All Along the Watchtower and original songs Voodoo Chile and Purple Haze. The group broke up in 1969 after Redding’s departure.

Last month, it was reported that Hendrix’s estate is suing his former bandmates’ heirs after they allegedly threatened to sue for “millions of pounds” in unpaid royalties dating back decades.

Hendrix died in September 1970 at the age of 27. Redding died in 2003 and Mitchell in 2008. Lawyers for the group’s rhythm section claim that “both died in relative poverty having never received their true entitlement from their works, performances and founding membership of the Jimi Hendrix Experience”.

In a case filed on 18 January in Manhattan, the Hendrix estate and Sony Music, the exclusive licence-holder of Hendrix’s catalogue, requested a legal declaration stating that they owed nothing to the men’s heirs.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Redding
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Mitch Mitchell
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Loved Elvis Presley, But Not This One Song Of His

It’s pretty well known that the Beatles absolutely loved Elvis Presley and his music, but there was certainly one song of his that they just hated. So, Kiss Me Quick was an album that was cut from Pot Luck with Elvis, released a year before. It went on to become a single in the UK by the end of 1963, and the Beatles can’t stand it.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 22 Jimi Hendrix Quotes

The greatest guitar player ever, Jimi Hendrix, has been in the news of late with two movies set to hit screens depicting the master at his craft. But aside from changing the way people think about the guitar, what else did Jimi Hendrix have to say about life, music, and the pursuit of happiness?
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyric#Manhattan#Exercise Book#Tracks Limited#Bath
Hello Magazine

Snoop Dogg's luxury mega-mansion he bought for a bargain

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Snoop Dogg lives in a luxury mega-mansion in Diamond Bar, California – but the rapper is so secretive about his property, he's never offered fans a glimpse inside. What we do know about the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer's abode is that he...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Essence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Puma Curry, Gets Alicia Keys’ Approval For ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ Cover

The Grammy-winning singer took to TikTok to react. Erykah Badu’s daughter Puma Curry has some serious vocal cords. The 17-year-old regularly posts song covers from Rihanna’s “Stay” to Princess Tiana’s “Almost There” from Disney’s The Princess And The Frog. For one of her latest covers, she decided to perform Alicia Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You,” and the original singer was impressed to say the least.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Breaks Silence On Rumored Secret Daughter With Ex James DeBarge

Shortly after she married at 18, rumors swirled that Janet Jackson had a secret daughter she had given away. In her new documentary, she’s setting the record straight. In the mid-80s, it was the rumor that could not be contained. Shortly after marrying fellow singer James DeBarge in 1984, a young Janet Jackson found herself at the center of some major gossip. Somewhere along the way, a story came to light that Janet had gotten pregnant while starring on the hit show, Fame, and had a secret daughter tucked away no one knew about. Forty years later, Janet is still trying to shut down the story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

161K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy