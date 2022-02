The Heritage High School FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics team recently won the Control Award at the Northern California FIRST Tech Challenge Daly City qualifier on Jan. 22. The Heritage squad is composed of 15 members. The Control Award celebrates a team that uses sensors and software to increase robots' functionality in the field. It is given to the team that demonstrates innovative thinking to solve game challenges, such as autonomous operation, improving mechanical systems with intelligent control, or using sensors to achieve better results.

DALY CITY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO