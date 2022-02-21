ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Evening forecast- David Stoltz

KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's about to get a lot more unpleasant around here as Canadian air spills south. One more day of warm weather...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

In addition to the cold, comes the snow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a big arctic high pressure system continues to hold the door open to Canada, bitterly cold air will continue to funnel into the Cornhusker state tonight into Thursday. While the strongest of the winds gust will subside a bit this evening, it will remain blustery, driving wind chills, or ‘feels like’ temperatures into the minus 25 to minus 35 degree range statewide.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Not a bad weekend before the big chill

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week ended on a mild note, and above normal temperatures will carry over into the weekend. Saturday will not be quite as warm as it could be for the eastern third of the state, as a weak cold front settling south Friday evening will bring some colder air in, allowing temperatures to sink into the teens Saturday morning. Temperatures may underachieve Saturday afternoon, even with gusty south winds trying to mix in some warmer air. Highs from the Tri-Cities to the Missouri River will hold in the mid to upper 40s, while Western Nebraska enjoys temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
#Canadian
KSNB Local4

Soak in the warmth..Big changes coming

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a big winter storm managed to bypass the Cornhusker State, winds have turned southwest and will increase tonight setting the tone toward warmer weather. West northwest winds will ramp up on Friday, gusting to 35 to 40 mph pushing thermometers across the state into the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

N.W.S. 2022 Spring Flood Outlook - David Stoltz

Some nasty winds will bring our work week to an end. Drought worsens as 98 percent of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Milder today, but a bit of a chill is coming soon. Don't Label Nebraska A Desert Just Yet - David Stoltz. Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 at...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Friday Forecast: Another cold start...but then a warming trend begins

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday evening may see a few flurries or very light snow showers...but as high pressure begins to build into Central Nebraska, look for decreasing cloudiness across the region and one more night of very cold temperatures. Friday morning readings are expected to drop below-zero once again...but winds should be fairly light so while wind chill or “feels like” temperatures will certainly be cold...they should stay well-short of advisory criteria.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

How the start of 2022 compares to the last 30 years

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We have been very spoiled this year when it comes to temperatures. But how does the beginning of this year compare with years past? This year so far we have had 25 days with maximum highs of 50 degrees or more. If you recall, last year was much colder. In fact, there were only 7 days of 50 degrees or higher readings in the first two months of 2021. And when we compare this year to the past 30 years, the start of 2022 ranks tied for second with 1992 and just behind 2006 which saw 27 days with max highs at or above 50 degrees for the first two months.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Comparing this week’s cold snap to last year’s February freeze

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I have to say, this week has been one of the colder weeks this winter or at least a longer stretch of cold temperatures. But when I ask people if this is as bad as it gets here, they usually say you should have been here last year. So, being the weather scientist I am, I decided to collect the data from last year and put together a comparison of this week’s cold snap versus last year’s February freeze. This is what I found.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

A rude reminder that it’s still winter

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - That frigid tap on the shoulder is Old Man Winter saying...”I’m still here”. At one point Monday afternoon temperatures were some 58 degrees cooler than at the same time Sunday, as the Polar Express churned through the region in the form of a strong cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

WATCH: David Payne's Evening Winter Storm Update

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has a look at the winter storm approaching Oklahoma Feb. 23-24, 2022. A winter storm warning has been issued for Okfuskee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Garvin, Murray & Pontotoc counties until 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning came just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Stay with...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Snow continues to avoid Tri-cities

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Earlier today I was out at Lake Hastings. The lake is frozen over from the consecutive days of below freezing temperatures and there is not much snow to be seen on the ground. It’s been cold this week but this winter has been lacking in snowfall. But how does this year compare with the last 10 years?
HASTINGS, NE

