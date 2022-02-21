Evening forecast- David Stoltz

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week ended on a mild note, and above normal temperatures will carry over into the weekend. Saturday will not be quite as warm as it could be for the eastern third of the state, as a weak cold front settling south Friday evening will bring some colder air in, allowing temperatures to sink into the teens Saturday morning. Temperatures may underachieve Saturday afternoon, even with gusty south winds trying to mix in some warmer air. Highs from the Tri-Cities to the Missouri River will hold in the mid to upper 40s, while Western Nebraska enjoys temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
