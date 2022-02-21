ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Rose-Hulman men advance to HCAC semifinals

By Omar Tellow
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team advanced to the HCAC Tournament semifinals with a 66-56 victory over Earlham on Sunday afternoon. They will take on Franklin College on Friday February 25th at 7 pm. That game will be played at Hanover College. Terry Hicks had a dunk for Rose in the 2nd half and led the team with 12 points and five rebounds.

Samvit Ram and Dillon Duff each finished with nine points and Isaac Farnsworth as the Engineers improved to 15-9 on the season. The Rose women also advanced to the semifinals with a 51-42 victory over Defiance. Ashley Black had 13 points and Rowan Hein added 11 in the win. They will take on Transylvania on Friday.

