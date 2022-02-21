ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passengers told to ‘avoid travel’ by train on Monday as storms paralyse networks

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Train operators have warned customers to “avoid travel if possible” on Monday as services are expected to be paralysed by gale-force winds and lashing rain.

National Rail has warned anyone making essential journeys once services resume to expect “major disruption” to routes “across most of Great Britain” – including cancellations, delays and slower speeds onboard.

This comes after the Met Office issued an amber wind warning for Northern Ireland and a milder yellow wind warning for much of the rest of the UK as Storm Franklin moves in.

The forecaster warned that the south of the country will be particularly hard-hit by stormy weather during the morning rush hour.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is strongly urging customers to “avoid travel if possible”, particularly those planning to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10am.

Speaking on Sunday evening, TPE operations director Paul Watson said: “Due to the impact of Storm Franklin, train services are disrupted along the West Coast Mainline.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our priority and we are warning customers not to travel between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow until after 10am tomorrow.

“Anyone planning on travelling by train today or before 10am tomorrow can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund.”

Passengers wait at Waterloo station for cancelled or delayed trains in the aftermath of Storm Eunice on Friday (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The operator said any services which are running are expected to be “very busy”.

Great Western Railway (GWR) reiterated the same plea for customers to travel only “if absolutely necessary” as services are expected to be “significantly disrupted across the network” on Monday.

National Rail said: “Please check before you travel if you plan to use train services today or on Monday.

“The poor weather conditions may cause flooding, and any trees already weakened by Storm Eunice may fall down.

“Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely.”

National Rail said the following train operating companies will be affected:

– Avanti West Coast

– c2c

– Caledonian Sleeper

– Chiltern Railway

– CrossCountry

– East Midlands Railway

– Great Northern

– Great Western Railway

– Greater Anglia

– Heathrow Express

– London Northwestern Railway

– LNER

– Northern

– ScotRail

– Southeastern

– Southern

– South Western Railway

– Stansted Express

– Thameslink

– TransPennine Express

Transport for Wales

– West Midlands Railway

newschain

Travel chaos as Storm Eunice hits planes, trains and roads

Storm Eunice is causing travel chaos, with hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed. Planes are struggling to land at airports due to high winds, with several being diverted or requiring several attempts before touching down. Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights due...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travel updates live: Red weather warning cancels trains as people in London told to stay at home

A red weather warning is now in place across the East of England including London ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.With the storm expected to bring winds of up to 100mph to southern Britain, train operators, ferry firms and airlines are warning people not to attempt to travel.All rail services in Wales will be suspended for the whole of Friday, with likely disruption into the weekend, rail companies have confirmed in a joint press release.GWR services from London Paddington will terminate at Bristol Parkway rather than continuing to Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.Inter-city train firms on the East and West...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Storm Franklin UK - travel updates: Trains cancelled and roads shut as flooding and 75mph winds hit

Homes have been evacuated and people have been warned not to travel as Storm Franklin hits the UK with 75mph winds.It’s the third storm to strike in four days, causing more damage and disruption.There has been severe flooding in Northern Ireland, and people in Manchester and Yorkshire have had too flee their homes. In Llandinam, Wales, seven people were rescued by boat after their houses were inundated.National Rail is advising travellers to check their routes before setting off, train operator Northern has temporarily cancelled all its services in the North West, and Southeastern railway and CrossCountry trains are “strongly” advising...
TRAFFIC
newschain

King counting down to Cheltenham with Edwardstone

Alan King feels Edwardstone has started to show his true potential ahead of his run in the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. The eight-year-old has been victorious in his past four races, taking a novice chase before stepping into graded company to claim a top-calibre trio of titles in the Henry VIII, Wayward Lad and the Kingmaker.
WORLD
newschain

Ukrainian ambassador calls on Nato to put in place no-fly zone

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has called on Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country as he said “people are dying as we speak” in the pushback against Russia. Vadym Prystaiko, in a briefing with journalists in London, said Ukraine needed “something which only Nato can provide” to help the state defend itself against Russian forces.
POLITICS
newschain

Oscar-nominated MASH actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film MASH, has died aged 84. Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Thursday, according to her manager and publicist Alan Eichler.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Graystone takes Adonis test against Knight Salute at Kempton

Lucy Wadham is hoping Graystone can continue to surprise her when he lines up against 10 rivals in the Coral Adonis Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday. The four-year-old has proved a useful juvenile hurdler, belying his pace-laden pedigree, winning two of his last three starts. Though he fell at the...
SPORTS
newschain

Demonstrators protest over invasion of Ukraine outside Russian consulate

Protesters waved flags and chanted as they demonstrated against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian consulate in Edinburgh. Gathered outside the building in the capital’s New Town on Thursday, about 40 protesters raised Ukrainian flags and chanted “Glory to Ukraine” while holding placards demanding Putin orders his troops out of the country.
PROTESTS
newschain

Russia attacks Ukraine as peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout has already reverberated around the world.
POLITICS
newschain

Pandemic not fully behind us but signs of recovery – Donohoe

The Minister for Finance has said that, while the pandemic is not “fully behind us”, Ireland and the European Union are seeing very positive indicators of recovery. Paschal Donohoe said that unemployment levels across the Euro area has reached a low of 7%, while output is back to pre-pandemic levels.
BUSINESS
newschain

Arsenal secure meeting with PGMOL over spate of red cards

Refereeing chiefs have agreed to a request from Arsenal for a meeting to discuss a number of decisions in their recent Premier League fixtures. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he would like to speak to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in a 1-0 win at Wolves on February 10.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

