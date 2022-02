The Florida Panthers are “in a little bit of a rough patch,” as MacKenzie Weegar put it. In this record-setting season, a two-game losing streak in Sunrise qualifies. “It’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows,” the star defenseman said after the Panthers’ surprising 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in Florida. “We’re going to have to face some adversity at times in the year and this is one of them, so we’re going to have to find a way to get out of this.”

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO