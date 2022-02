The Blackhawks have struggled in almost every possible on-ice situation this season, but at least they’ve spent equivalent practice time trying to fix most of the problems. The same cannot be said for six-on-five and five-on-six situations when they or their opponents have pulled the goalie. The Hawks have been one of the NHL’s worst teams in those scenarios, too, yet barely touched on them in practice.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO