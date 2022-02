One goal of New York City’s new salary transparency law is to close the persistent pay gap between men and women. By requiring companies that are hiring to post salary ranges with job descriptions, the theory goes, applicants will have more information on what a certain job is worth and more leeway to negotiate for the best offer. This, in turn, may finally boost the salaries of women and people of color to be more in line with those of White men.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO