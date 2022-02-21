Syracuse women’s lacrosse holds on for win over Stony Brook, 12-11 (full coverage)

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team (3-0) held on for a 12-11 victory over Stony Brook (0-1) on Sunday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Megan Carney led Syracuse with seven points (3 goals, 4 assists). Meaghan Tyrrell recorded five points, including four goals. Emma Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk each had three-point games as well.

Delaney Sweitzer made four saves and earned the win.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

No. 3 Syracuse narrowly defeats No. 4 Stony Brook 12-11 (DailyOrange.com)

No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse holds off No. 4 Stony Brook, 12-11 (Syracuse.com)

Observations from No. 3 SU vs. No. 4 Stony Brook: Scoring runs, Carney excels (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

MEDIA:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).