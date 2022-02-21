ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse women’s lacrosse holds on for win over Stony Brook, 12-11 (full coverage)

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team (3-0) held on for a 12-11 victory over Stony Brook (0-1) on Sunday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Megan Carney led Syracuse with seven points (3 goals, 4 assists). Meaghan Tyrrell recorded five points, including four goals. Emma Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk each had three-point games as well.

Delaney Sweitzer made four saves and earned the win.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • No. 3 Syracuse narrowly defeats No. 4 Stony Brook 12-11 (DailyOrange.com)
  • No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse holds off No. 4 Stony Brook, 12-11 (Syracuse.com)
  • Observations from No. 3 SU vs. No. 4 Stony Brook: Scoring runs, Carney excels (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

MEDIA:

