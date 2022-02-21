ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 14:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-22 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, eastern Sevier, southeastern Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 730 AM CST At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Blevins, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, McCaskill, Ozan, Silver Ridge, Boughton, Muddy Fork, Lebanon, Provo and Browntown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Coke, Coleman, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Coke; Coleman; Runnels Thunderstorms with Freezing Rain and Sleet across the Big Country this Morning.. A band of thunderstorms producing freezing rain and sleet along Interstate 20 from Sweetwater to Abilene to Clyde and Baird at 235 AM will track north to near a Roby to Anson to Albany line by 330 AM. With temperatures in the mid 20s, these storms may produce a flash freeze on area roadways as icy spots develop and lead to a quick deterioration of area roadways. Motorists should use caution when traveling across the Big Country this morning.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 11:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must go outside, wear multiple layers of clothing including a hat and gloves. Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes. Signs of frostbite include numbness and white, grayish-yellow, firm, or waxy skin. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A body temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST /1 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously cold wind chill readings as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Until noon MST /1 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite may occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill temperatures will range from 10 to 20 below zero this afternoon to 15 to 25 below zero tonight and Wednesday morning.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR ELK...SOUTHEASTERN MCKEAN...POTTER AND CAMERON COUNTIES At 914 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Genesee to near Portland Mills, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Port Allegany to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to north of Wilcox. State Road 120 from Ridgway to east of Driftwood. State Road 255 from north of Penfield to Johnsonburg. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Roulette, Galeton, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, Force, Benezette, Cross Fork, Harrison Valley, Crosby, East Branch Dam and Hicks Run. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Heavy downpours could cause rapid rises in water. If rising water is observed, move to higher ground. Do not drive into areas covered by water. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Meigs, Perry, Washington, Morgan, Athens, Pleasants, Ritchie, northern Wirt, southwestern Tyler, north central Jackson and Wood Counties through 445 AM EST At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millersport to near Rutland. Movement was east at 95 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and briefly heavy downpours that may cause an abrupt drop in visibility and hydroplaning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Athens, Marietta, Belpre, Nelsonville, New Lexington, Harrisville, St. Marys, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Somerset, Beverly, Albany, Elizabeth, Shawnee, Coolville, Chesterhill, Perry State Forest and Forked Run State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 157 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 16. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca LIGHT PRECIPITATION EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Light mixed precipitation has begun to develop off of the lakeshore this afternoon. Very light freezing drizzle, flurries, and light sleet are possible at times near the lakeshore, which may created isolated spots of slick roadways. Amounts are expected to be fairly light. Additional snow and mixed precipitation will develop later this afternoon and evening and a winter weather advisory is in effect for later today as a result. Please monitor road conditions as you travel this afternoon and evening.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 15:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Southern Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Butler, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 07:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN MERCER...WESTERN VENANGO AND NORTH CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTIES At 756 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located 9 miles southwest of Franklin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 115 and 135. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 31. Locations impacted include Hermitage, Grove City, Franklin, Sugarcreek, Mercer, Stoneboro, Harrisville, Polk, Sandy Lake, Fredonia, Cooperstown, and Kennerdell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Ice Storm Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one half inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Friday. * WHERE...Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset, Bedford and Blair Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Significant travel disruptions are expected tonight through the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph will develop Friday morning into the afternoon and could add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines. Temperatures will briefly rise above freezing Friday morning before trending colder Friday afternoon.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Pickaway; Shelby; Union GUSTY WINDS AND SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph can be expected through mid morning as a cold front moves through the region. In addition, scattered snow showers will also be possible. While any accumulations are expected to be minor, the gusty winds and cold temperatures could lead to some reduced visibilities and a few slick spots. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL

