Austin Cindric has competed in just eight NASCAR Cup Series races in his career and is already turning heads. On Sunday, the 23-year-old NASCAR driver won the 2022 Daytona 500 in overtime, holding off Bubba Wallace in the final lap. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cindric, who described what the last 48 hours have been like for him after winning the Daytona 500.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO