PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lots of sunshine around as we end our weekend – but cooler temperatures will be around as well. There will not be as much wind on Sunday compared to Saturday but it will be cooler. With a light wind off the water from the east across the coast, it’ll feel like the low 40s for much of the day. Region wide, temperatures will be about 5-8 degrees below average. High pressure will limit the overall cloud cover and keep is calm and cool. Nice and dry conditions for anything you may want to do outdoors.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO