ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

HB 4122A provides $695 to DACA eligible for legal costs

By Santos
oregoncitizenslobby.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatus (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2022R1/Measures/Overview/HB4122. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2022R1/Committees/JWM/Overview. REFERRED TO WAYS & MEANS, CONTACT DIRECTLY (below) This bill directs the Department of Human Services (DHS) to distribute funds to community-based organizations to provide one-time maximum financial assistance of $695 per individual, to recipients of federal...

oregoncitizenslobby.org

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is delaying decisions on new oil and gas drilling on federal land and other energy-related actions after a federal court blocked the way officials were calculating the real-world costs of climate change. The administration said in a legal filing that a Feb. 11...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
WEKU

The U.S. looks to replace a derogatory name used hundreds of times on federal lands

The Department of the Interior is moving forward with plans to remove a name the department declared to be derogatory from federal lands. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formed a task force and declared the word "squaw" derogatory in November 2021. Now, the department is seeking public comment on name replacements for the more than 660 geographic features that contain the word.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Economy#Hb#Ways Means#Dhs#American Rescue Plan
WTHI

HB 1134 new amendments

"Keep in mind what our goal is..." Senate committee makes changes to controversial education bill. The Senate Education committee passed several amendments to controversial House Bill 1134. Still, many testified these changes were not enough.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
bloomberglaw.com

Severing of DACA from Work Authorization Makes Advocates Wary

Proposal offers separate paths for legal status, work eligibility. As the Biden administration puts the finishing touches on final regulations to protect young undocumented people from deportation, immigration groups are urging it to change course on a draft rule’s decoupling of work authorization. The Department of Homeland Security released...
IMMIGRATION
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Justice Department sues to block UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued to block UnitedHealth Group's $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare Inc. The Justice Department filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alongside attorneys general from Minnesota and New York, alleging that the deal in which the health insurance company would acquire the health technology company would harm competition in the commercial health insurance market.
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Good-faith redistricting can help avoid costly primary delay, legal clash: editorial

With power comes responsibility. That’s something Statehouse Republicans appear to have forgotten in their foot-dragging over drawing new Ohio General Assembly districts that comply with constitutional language. Twice now, the state Supreme Court has rejected as unconstitutional GOP-friendly districts drawn by the five-member GOP majority on the Ohio Redistricting...
OHIO STATE
KRON4 News

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

Outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy