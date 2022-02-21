HB 4122A provides $695 to DACA eligible for legal costs
Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2022R1/Measures/Overview/HB4122. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2022R1/Committees/JWM/Overview. REFERRED TO WAYS & MEANS, CONTACT DIRECTLY (below) This bill directs the Department of Human Services (DHS) to distribute funds to community-based organizations to provide one-time maximum financial assistance of $695 per individual, to recipients of federal...oregoncitizenslobby.org
