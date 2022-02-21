ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Trek won’t overtake Star Wars for one key reason

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek and Star Wars are not in some desperate war with one another. The Guardian’s Ben Child recently that with the current installment of shows and a new movie on the horizon, that Star Trek was in a position to overtake Star Wars in the battle for Star supremacy. It’s...

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Comments / 1

Related
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
geekspin

Is Star Trek: Discovery being cancelled?

Star Trek: Discovery may be ending soon. The sci-fi series, which is currently airing the second half of its season 4 on Paramount+, has been renewed for season 5 last month. Though the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service didn’t mention that season 5 will be the show’s last, a number of Trekkies think that the recently announced batch of episodes will serve as the final installment of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Morality#Guardian#Bad Robot
The US Sun

Star Trek 4: Who is in the cast?

THE fourth Star Trek film will be shooting by the end of the year, Director J.J Abrams has announced. The news came on February 16, 2022, during the Paramount Investors Day presentation. When will Star Trek 4 Premiere?. While director JJ Abrams has said the film will be shooting by...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

Star Trek needs less logic and more crying

Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) poses that question to the United Federation of Planets council at the climax of “… But to Connect,” the seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season. The council has convened to address the presence of a new species whose arrival in the galaxy has planet-destroying consequences, perhaps intentionally. Some council members consider an aggressive response, but Burnham urges diplomacy, recognizing a unique first contact opportunity.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Resurgence Developers Aim To Build a "Playable Star Trek Film"

Revealed at The Game Awards in 2021, Star Trek: Resurgence is the upcoming adventure game set in the Star Trek universe. It's the first project from Dramatic Labs, the new studio founded by 20+ former Telltale Games employees. With hit licensed adventures games under their collective belts including Telltale's Batman, The Walking Dead, and A Wolf Among Us, the team is comprised of experts at turning familiar properties into interactive stories. But with that prestigious lineage comes high expectations, not to mention the passion of Star Trek fans everywhere, both of which will come to bear on the game when released.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
click orlando

Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s largest convention for all things geek unveiled several additions to its celebrity guest lineup Wednesday, featuring stars from Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter and more. MEGACON will take place May 19-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. [TRENDING: Closed department store...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

FanSided

234K+
Followers
432K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy