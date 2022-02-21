ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford teacher, scout leader charged with ‘grooming’ minor for sex acts

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rI6Lg_0eKG1jR800

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford teacher and boy scout leader faces child sex charges, according to the Office of the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Richard Reynolds, 56, of Rockford, is charged with two felony counts of grooming for trying to coax someone younger than 17 years old to commit a sex act. Reynolds is also facing a disorderly conduct charge.

Kane County prosecutors say between September 2019 and March 2021, Reynolds sent direct messages to a child younger than 17, asking them to perform sex acts, take pictures, and send photos to him.

Prosecutors allege the victim knew Reynolds through his work with the boy scouts.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

According to the Rockford Register Star , Reynolds was hired to teach at Holy Family Catholic School but was placed on administrative leave once officials learned he was under investigation.

Reynolds was released on a $40,000 bond and is due back in court Monday, Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police files lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an armed man who was shot in the back by Chicago police during a foot chase filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city is partly responsible for his killing because there was no policy dictating officers’ actions during such pursuits. “The city’s failure to implement a foot-chase policy […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Sports
Kane County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Kane County, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WGN News

Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of meth with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. If convicted, […]
TOPEKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Acts#Boy Scouts#Scout Leader#Chicago News Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes and other lesser charges Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. In addition to the federal hate crimes, the jury also found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

South Side natives collaborate with Chicago health officials in push for youth vaccination

CHICAGO — As part of the Chicago Department of Public Health’s ‘Face Forward Project’ encouraging vaccination against COVID-19, a new music video is taking the message and the music to a place where Chicago’s youth can best relate.  The music video, entitled ‘I’m One of One’ features Chicago teens encouraging their peers to get vaccinated. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy