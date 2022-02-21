ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rare footage of Star Trek Phase II

By Rachel Carrington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhase II was to be the continuation of Star Trek: The Original Series. Way back in 1977, after Star Trek: The Original Series had found a fan base long after its cancellation, a Star Trek revival was announced. Going by the name of Star Trek: Phase II initially, the name was...

