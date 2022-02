Movies about covens are nothing new in Hollywood. Suspiria, Rosemary's Baby, and The Witches of Eastwick are just some movies from over the last few decades that have been released to either critical or commercial acclaim (sometimes both). However, writer/director Richard Bates Jr. (Excision) and actor Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) will continue to expand on this niche yet affluent sub-genre with their latest feature-length collaboration King Knight. The film stars Gubler as Thorn, the high priest of a new age witch coven who goes on a journey of self-discovery after his wife and priestess Willow, played by Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), makes some shocking discoveries about his past.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO