ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Austin Cindric clinches first Daytona 500 win; crashes nixed top contenders

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmIYa_0eKG02nT00

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Austin Cindric won his first Daytona 500 Sunday in a race that saw multiple crashes take out major contenders, including a pair in the last few laps.

Cindric, 23, successfully warded off advances by Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace to win the race in his Ford Mustang, delivering Team Penske owner Roger Penske an 85th birthday present in his eighth start.

Blaney pushed Cindric off Turn 4 in the final lap but Cindric was able to block, before managing to hold off Wallace near the start/finish line for the win.

Cindric also successfully avoided a pair of late-race crashes including one on lap 196 that saw Ricky Stenhouse, who was leading the race with eight laps to go but was ultimately forced to end his day after spinning out into the wall.

Wallace, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski were also involved in the crash but were able to keep driving.

Two laps earlier, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larsen crashed into Kevin Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 champ, sending him spinning out causing a six-car crash.

Stage 1 ended with an eight-car crash on lap 64 that saw favorite Denny Hamlin eliminated from the race.

Harrison Burton, 21, was being tailed closely by Keselowski as his vehicle swerved into the next lane over, colliding with another car and sending Burton flying.

"It's never good," Burton said of the crash, which ended his first Daytona 500. "Frustrating weekend. We worked really hard all week working up to that ... wanted to get a stage points there and just got turned around."

In addition to Burton and Hamlin, William Byron and Ross Chastain were also eliminated in the crash.

Hamlin, who was the only Cup Series driver to not record a Did Not Finish in last year said Keselowski's "over-aggressive" driving caused the crash.

"I saw it coming, and that's the tough part," he said. "You could see that 21 [Burton's car] was kind of sideways and out of control and Brad just wouldn't let him go. Eventually, you've got to let him go and get his reins back."

Martin Treux Jr., who won the first two stages, was caught up in a crash on lap 152 that also invilved contender Joey Logano after Tyler Reddick turned sideways in the middle of a pack and was sent spinning into the far lane.

Reddick was eliminated from the race, while Logano sustained tire damage after he was sent into the grass and Truex's vehicle saw some right front damage.

Kurt Busch and Jaque Villeneuve were also involved in the crash.

Comments / 5

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott deal leaves one seat open for 2023

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Brad Keselowski on defense, accused of wrecking NASCAR field

NASCAR driver says Keselowski was attempting to, “Wreck the field”. Brad Keselowski caused more than one multi-car crash in the Daytona 500. The post-race comments from the opening points race for the NASCAR Cup Series shows frustration. Hear from the NASCAR drivers on the Keselowski crashes below. Crash 1.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kyle Larsen
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ricky Stenhouse
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Harrison Burton
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

NASCAR Star Austin Cindric Details 'Awesome Experience' Winning Daytona 500 (Exclusive)

Austin Cindric has competed in just eight NASCAR Cup Series races in his career and is already turning heads. On Sunday, the 23-year-old NASCAR driver won the 2022 Daytona 500 in overtime, holding off Bubba Wallace in the final lap. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cindric, who described what the last 48 hours have been like for him after winning the Daytona 500.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Ford#Team Penske
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch joins exclusive club, second driver to do so

Kurt Busch started his first season with 23XI Racing this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, and in doing so, he joined an exclusive NASCAR club. Kurt Busch made his long-awaited first start for the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team this past Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Popculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt Open up About Their 'Generational' New Project (Exclusive)

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt have joined forces for a new project. In January, the couple announced they have launched a new vodka called High Rock with the held of Sugatlands Distilling Co. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Dale and Amy, who are working together professionally for the first time. Dale said they have been looking to work together, and it looks like High Rock is the perfect fit.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Motorsport.com

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500. In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

‘The Start of Something Big’

After a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 to start his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace reflects on the tumultuous events of 2020, the changes that have slowly followed, the future of Black drivers in the sport, his legacy as an activist and more.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle among NASCAR drivers joining full-time SRX driver lineup for 2022

Yesterday, the Superstar Racing Experience revealed an extensive portion of its driver lineup from the ranks of open-wheel racing, with stars like Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden joining the six-race series this summer. Now, the portion of SRX's lineup hailing from stock car racing has also been revealed, with two new full-time drivers joining the ranks of former NASCAR stars competing in SRX.
MOTORSPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
292K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy