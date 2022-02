For many, the term “Outlaw Country” brings to mind songs about living fast, drinking hard, and flipping the bird at Johnny Law. Sure, there are plenty of those tunes under the Outlaw umbrella. However, that’s not really where the Outlaw Movement planted its roots. Instead, it was about artists sticking to their guns and going against the “rules” of the music industry. Outlaw artists didn’t just want to sing about living wild. Instead, “Outlaw” became a label used by those who were more interested in artistic integrity than being a cog in the musical money-making machine.

