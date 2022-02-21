Feb. 20 marks four year anniversary of Mobile Police Officer’s death

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — On Feb. 20, 2018, Mobile Police Officer Justin Taylor Billa was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man who had just murdered his ex-wife. Today marks four years since the incident.

According to a post on the Mobile Police Department Facebook page, investigators at the scene of the ex-wife’s murder had identified the man as a person of interest. Mobile Police officers, including Officer Billa, went to the man’s house on Avondale Court to try and contact him. When officers arrived on the scene the man allegedly opened fire on them, hitting Officer Billa. Another officer shot back as the man went back inside the home.

Officer Billa was then transported to the University of South Alabama Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The man remained inside the home for the next three hours. His body was recovered from the home following the standoff.

Officer Billa had been an officer at the Mobile Police Department for two years. He is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.

