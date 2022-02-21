ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Feb. 20 marks four year anniversary of Mobile Police Officer’s death

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2HSH_0eKFzgtr00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — On Feb. 20, 2018, Mobile Police Officer Justin Taylor Billa was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man who had just murdered his ex-wife. Today marks four years since the incident.

According to a post on the Mobile Police Department Facebook page, investigators at the scene of the ex-wife’s murder had identified the man as a person of interest. Mobile Police officers, including Officer Billa, went to the man’s house on Avondale Court to try and contact him. When officers arrived on the scene the man allegedly opened fire on them, hitting Officer Billa. Another officer shot back as the man went back inside the home.

Two arrested after police find 717 Oxycodone pills in Fort Walton Beach

Officer Billa was then transported to the University of South Alabama Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The man remained inside the home for the next three hours. His body was recovered from the home following the standoff.

Officer Billa had been an officer at the Mobile Police Department for two years. He is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for shooting at Burger King

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Burger King Wednesday night. 19-year-old Derrick Drinkard was arrested for a shooting that happened at a Burger King at Government Boulevard. Mobile Police were called to the restaurant on Feb. 23 for a report of one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after Daphne woman killed in crash

UPDATE (2/24/22 5:59 p.m.): Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged one man for the murder of a Daphne woman. Kenneth M. Gullett, 27, was charged for the murder of Amy Bowden. Bowden was killed in a crash early Thursday morning at U.S. 90 in Baldwin County. Gullett was initially charged with Felony Leaving […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for allegedly shooting at officers in Monroeville

UPDATE (2/24/22 4:35 p.m.) — Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright confirmed that four Monroeville police cars were hit during the shooting. No officers were injured during the shooting. Officers have not identified the suspect, but he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department are investigating a shooting […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 domestic violence burglaries in 1 night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to two separate domestic violence burglaries, which resulted in one person being choked and the other punched in the face. On Feb. 23, at about 9:33 a.m., officers were called to Isle Parkway Apartments for a report of domestic violence. Officers determined the victim’s ex-boyfriend kicked in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Bernice Hudson Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting where one man was injured. The shooting happened at about 4:43 p.m. on Bernice Hudson Drive. Officers said one man was shot and his injuries are life-threatening. Officers have detained two people in connection to the shooting.  WKRG News 5 will update you […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Justin Taylor#Mobile Police#Avondale Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty of kidnapping and violence assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney has announced on Facebook that Brian Pierson has been found guilty by a jury of his peers on the charges of kidnapping second-degree, felony domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, interference with an emergency call, and harassment. The post states on Aug. 29, 2020, an argument […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

EXCLUSIVE: Daphne Police take down suspect in Lowe’s parking lot

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle after a brief pursuit Thursday afternoon. Police said the suspect was driving a Toyota 4-Runner that was reported stolen out of Texas. We’re told the suspect pulled into a parking lot at Highway 181 and Highway 90 before bailing out […]
DAPHNE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman arrested for Vicksburg Walmart shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Tallulah, Louisiana, woman in connection to a shooting that happened at the Vicksburg Walmart. Tonya Robinson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, February 23. She was charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard on Sunday, February 20. Police said Robinson appeared in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Pike County mother, man charged after death of 2-year-old

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a mother and a man after her two-year-old child died. Investigators said they responded to 1058 U.S. Highway 98 East after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. Dispatch was told the child had choked and was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy