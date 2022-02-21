Two Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile Sunday evening

UPDATE (2/20 7:26 p.m.): Both of the parades are over, but if you missed them you can watch the video above!

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — On Feb. 20, Neptune’s Daughters and Order of Isis organizations will be marching down route A for the first time since the 2020 season.

In 2019, Mobile Police say the organizations had over 13,500 people in attendance, which was 6,000 more than what they saw during the 2020 season.

WKRG News 5 will be going live here and on our Facebook page. We will be updating this article whenever the parade ends with all the information you need to know.

