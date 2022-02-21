ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Two Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile Sunday evening

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

UPDATE (2/20 7:26 p.m.): Both of the parades are over, but if you missed them you can watch the video above!

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — On Feb. 20, Neptune’s Daughters and Order of Isis organizations will be marching down route A for the first time since the 2020 season.

In 2019, Mobile Police say the organizations had over 13,500 people in attendance, which was 6,000 more than what they saw during the 2020 season.

WKRG News 5 will be going live here and on our Facebook page. We will be updating this article whenever the parade ends with all the information you need to know.

To find a full list of the Mardi Gras parade schedules, click here . For a full list of parade routes, click here .

WKRG News 5

1 Mardi Gras Parade to roll out Thursday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mardi Gras Parade will roll out Thursday, Feb 24 night. The Mystic Stripers Society Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to look out for where you can and cannot park and arrive early to assure you have a parking spot that will not get your vehicle towed. WKRG […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MAMGA Queen and King celebrate Mardi Gras at Just 4 school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association visited a local elementary school Thursday to celebrate Mardi Gras with community service. The Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Community Service Day visited Just 4 Developmental Lab, MCPSS only 4-year-old Pre-K for this special Mardi Gras celebration. The MAMGA Queen and King and Junior […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Bernice Hudson Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting where one man was injured. The shooting happened at about 4:43 p.m. on Bernice Hudson Drive. Officers said one man was shot and his injuries are life-threatening. Officers have detained two people in connection to the shooting.  WKRG News 5 will update you […]
MOBILE, AL
#Isis#Neptune#Mobile Police
WKRG News 5

Meet ‘The Snowasaurus,’ on display until it melts

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Metamora man took playing in the snow to a whole new level. Fred Schrepfer is a concrete contractor with an art background, and he turned his front yard into an exhibit, featuring his latest snow creature, The Snowasaurus. “Since we got that big snow there a week or two ago, […]
METAMORA, IL
WKRG News 5

Holocaust Interactive Museum created at Booker T Washington High

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The staff and students at Booker T Washington High School are collaborating to create a Holocaust Interactive Museum in the school’s Innovation Center. BTWHS said they were one of several Florida schools to receive 18 historical posters and a tub full of books about the Holocaust. The school’s Innovation Specialist Patricia […]
MUSEUMS
WKRG News 5

2 domestic violence burglaries in 1 night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to two separate domestic violence burglaries, which resulted in one person being choked and the other punched in the face. On Feb. 23, at about 9:33 a.m., officers were called to Isle Parkway Apartments for a report of domestic violence. Officers determined the victim’s ex-boyfriend kicked in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Help us, we need help’: Africatown neighbors and advocates begging for relief from ‘environmental racism’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plans are underway to build a boom of tourism in Mobile’s Africatown. Survivors of the slave ship Clotilda built that settlement and many of their descendants still live there. Those neighbors said environmental racism is affecting their health, quality of life, and must be addressed. Walter Moorer said he and his […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Comcast offering free and discounted internet through Affordable Connectivity Program

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Comcast is offering customers free and discounted internet options with the Affordable Connectivity Program. The federal ACP provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 a month toward the cost of their Internet service. This service is a longer-term replacement for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The ACP credits […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

EXCLUSIVE: Daphne Police take down suspect in Lowe’s parking lot

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle after a brief pursuit Thursday afternoon. Police said the suspect was driving a Toyota 4-Runner that was reported stolen out of Texas. We’re told the suspect pulled into a parking lot at Highway 181 and Highway 90 before bailing out […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for shooting at Burger King

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Burger King Wednesday night. 19-year-old Derrick Drinkard was arrested for a shooting that happened at a Burger King at Government Boulevard. Mobile Police were called to the restaurant on Feb. 23 for a report of one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

