ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

One dead after shooting in Pascagoula

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ug4Qk_0eKFzQj700

PASCAGOULA, Miss. ( WKRG ) — A man was found dead Saturday night in Pascagoula after officers received a call about a possible shooting, according to a post made by the Pascagoula Police Department.

According to the post, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of Martin Street, near Cherokee Elementary School.

Man found guilty of assault on officer from 2018

The Pascagoula Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the crime. They have not named the deceased or a suspect in the case.

PPD asks that if you have any information to please call them at (228)762-2211.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after Daphne woman killed in crash

UPDATE (2/24/22 5:59 p.m.): Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged one man for the murder of a Daphne woman. Kenneth M. Gullett, 27, was charged for the murder of Amy Bowden. Bowden was killed in a crash early Thursday morning at U.S. 90 in Baldwin County. Gullett was initially charged with Felony Leaving […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for shooting at Burger King

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Burger King Wednesday night. 19-year-old Derrick Drinkard was arrested for a shooting that happened at a Burger King at Government Boulevard. Mobile Police were called to the restaurant on Feb. 23 for a report of one person shot. When […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for allegedly shooting at officers in Monroeville

UPDATE (2/24/22 4:35 p.m.) — Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright confirmed that four Monroeville police cars were hit during the shooting. No officers were injured during the shooting. Officers have not identified the suspect, but he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department are investigating a shooting […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

EXCLUSIVE: Daphne Police take down suspect in Lowe’s parking lot

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle after a brief pursuit Thursday afternoon. Police said the suspect was driving a Toyota 4-Runner that was reported stolen out of Texas. We’re told the suspect pulled into a parking lot at Highway 181 and Highway 90 before bailing out […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 domestic violence burglaries in 1 night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to two separate domestic violence burglaries, which resulted in one person being choked and the other punched in the face. On Feb. 23, at about 9:33 a.m., officers were called to Isle Parkway Apartments for a report of domestic violence. Officers determined the victim’s ex-boyfriend kicked in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Bernice Hudson Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are on scene investigating a shooting where one man was injured. The shooting happened at about 4:43 p.m. on Bernice Hudson Drive. Officers said one man was shot and his injuries are life-threatening. Officers have detained two people in connection to the shooting.  WKRG News 5 will update you […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ppd
WKRG News 5

Pike County mother, man charged after death of 2-year-old

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a mother and a man after her two-year-old child died. Investigators said they responded to 1058 U.S. Highway 98 East after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. Dispatch was told the child had choked and was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty of kidnapping and violence assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney has announced on Facebook that Brian Pierson has been found guilty by a jury of his peers on the charges of kidnapping second-degree, felony domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, interference with an emergency call, and harassment. The post states on Aug. 29, 2020, an argument […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy