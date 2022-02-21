One dead after shooting in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. ( WKRG ) — A man was found dead Saturday night in Pascagoula after officers received a call about a possible shooting, according to a post made by the Pascagoula Police Department.
According to the post, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of Martin Street, near Cherokee Elementary School.
The Pascagoula Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the crime. They have not named the deceased or a suspect in the case.
PPD asks that if you have any information to please call them at (228)762-2211.
