While the superstar couple were up on the Jumbotron at the the game, the announcer shouted out the actress as the pop-punk star’s wife a little early. Megan Fox looked pretty surprised when an announcer at the NBA All-Star game announced her as Machine Gun Kelly‘s wife at the game on Sunday February 20. The 35-year-old actress was cuddled up close to her 31-year-old fiancé, before she leaned into him to whisper something, probably about the mistake! Despite the flub, it looked like the two were having a great time at the game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO