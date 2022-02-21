ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Falling Tree In Baltimore County

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Baltimore County PD Photo Credit: Baltimore County PD

A 43-year-old man died when a strong gust of wind caused a tree to fall onto his car Saturday, police in Baltimore County said.

Andre Turner was heading north on McDonogh Road at Star Circle when the tree fell across the roadway, landing on his 2013 Chevrolet Impala around 1:05 p.m., county police said.

Turner, of Randallstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2017 Honda CR-V heading southbound on McDonogh Road struck the tree after it fell to the roadway. Occupants of the second vehicle reported no injuries.

