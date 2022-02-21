Hancock County Board to Discuss Property Tax Levy

Jacksonville FL — On Tuesday, Duval Public Schools said it was discussing the possibility of asking voters to pay for a property tax increase, by one mill, to help pay for things like better pay for teachers and staff and to improve arts and athletic programs in schools. At a workshop Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene told the school board that the number of teaching vacancies is around 400, leaving those classrooms to be filled by either a substitute or administrator or forcing teachers to take on more responsibilities. DCPS says the district ranks 40th out of 69 other districts in the state in terms of average teacher salary and last out of the seven large urban districts in the state.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO