Hancock County Board to Discuss Property Tax Levy

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Supervisors voted Tuesday, February 22nd, to make Des Moines County the 35th 2nd amendment sanctuary county in Iowa. Supervisor Tom Broeker read the proposed resolution which stated, “Whereas it is desirable to declare Des Moines County is a 2nd amendment sanctuary county,” Broeker said. “As Des Moines County opposes the enactment of legislation that would infringe on the constitutional right of the people of Des Moines County to keep and bear arms.” “Now, therefore be it resolved that the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors declare Des Moines County to be a 2nd amendment sanctuary county,” Broeker said.
