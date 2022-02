Historic Larimer County has a lot of great history talks happening this month. Here are a few that pertain to local history. Professor Jason LaBelle is speaking about the Lindenmeier site and the recent reinvestigation he and several CSU students recently conducted. The Lindenmeier site is one of America’s most important archeological sites, and it is right in our own backyard. The site tells us a lot about the history of Indigenous peoples. It is scheduled for 7 PM via Zoom.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO