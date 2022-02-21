ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melendez hits two Titanic blasts as top-ranked Texas sweeps Rice

By Colin Deaver
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – After going hitless in No. 1 Texas’ first two games of the 2022 season, El Paso native Ivan Melendez came to life in a big way on Sunday.

The Coronado graduate unloaded on two mammoth home runs in a 14-2 Longhorns win over Rice, going 2-4 with six RBI and a pair of walks as Texas completed a three-game sweep of the Owls.

An All-American candidate for the Longhorns entering the 2022 season, Melendez proved why he’s so highly regarded in college baseball circles. His light-tower power was on display Sunday and Melendez could be one of the best hitters in college baseball this year.

Melendez is a main reason why Texas opened the season ranked number one in the nation. After a final four finish at the College World Series last June, the Longhorns are hoping to make another run to Omaha this spring.

A 2018 graduate of Coronado, Melendez hit .319 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI in 2021 for Texas. Texas is at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday and Wednesday, then will host Alabama for a three-game series next weekend.

