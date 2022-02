LIV Golf investments CEO Greg Norman chastised PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and warned "This is just the beginning" in a strongly worded letter distributed Thursday. The letter comes two days after Monahan reiterated his stance that any player signing with the rumored Saudi-backed golf league, which LIV Golf Invetments is behind, would be banned from the PGA Tour in a players meeting ahead of the Honda Classic. Norman has insisted that any such ban would not hold up legally.

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO