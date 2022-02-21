ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee students rally support for student who suffered brain injury

By Chris Stanford
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRIMK_0eKFx4ZC00

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee High School is bringing the community together to help Tyler Hoffman, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was back in town over the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRI7G_0eKFx4ZC00

The Waunakee Student Council has been raised money for Hoffman’s family with a raffle, selling tickets at sporting events.

“When something like this happens, we will all come together and we will hold you up,” says Waunakee Student Council President Aoife Moran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INmid_0eKFx4ZC00

Waunakee area businesses donated more than 20 prizes for the raffle which ended up raising about $7,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lxkh_0eKFx4ZC00

“What these kids have done is just restored a sense of faith and community and coming together and rallying around each other,” says Christy York, Tyler’s mother.

Tyler is a graduate of Waunakee High School and had been playing hockey for Purdue Northwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mzgrm_0eKFx4ZC00

Additional donations can be made here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Not backing down’: UW Health nurses, employees picket amid push for union recognition

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of UW Health employees picketed outside UW Hospital Thursday evening calling for solutions to what they call a crisis within the healthcare system. The group said for more than two years, the majority of nurses have been calling on the UW Health board and administration to recognize their union so they can advocate for themselves and...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy