Waunakee students rally support for student who suffered brain injury

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee High School is bringing the community together to help Tyler Hoffman, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was back in town over the holidays.

The Waunakee Student Council has been raised money for Hoffman’s family with a raffle, selling tickets at sporting events.

“When something like this happens, we will all come together and we will hold you up,” says Waunakee Student Council President Aoife Moran.

Waunakee area businesses donated more than 20 prizes for the raffle which ended up raising about $7,000.

“What these kids have done is just restored a sense of faith and community and coming together and rallying around each other,” says Christy York, Tyler’s mother.

Tyler is a graduate of Waunakee High School and had been playing hockey for Purdue Northwest.

Additional donations can be made here .

