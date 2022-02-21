No. 2 Loyola claims SSAC regular-season title with win over No. 5 Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season championship came down to the final day in the regular season, as the No. 2 Loyola Wolf Pack needed a second win over the No. 5 Talladega Tornadoes to earn the first-ever SSAC regular-season title.
The Pack did just that, defeating Talladega 77-71 to earn the No. 1 seed in next week’s SSAC Championship.
This is the first men’s basketball regular-season conference championship for the school since athletics was reinstated in 1991.
Zach Wrightsil broke a program record with 13 total rebounds and is now No. 1 in program history in rebounds, with a total of 1,009 boards in his Wolf Pack career.
Five players scored in double figures for Loyola including Wrightsil: Myles Burns (15), Brandon Davis (14), Jalen Galloway (12), and Andrew Fava (11) joined him
Loyola will play a quarterfinal contest against the Blue Mountain-William Carey winner on Thursday at 2:15 p.m, and the conference tournament is held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
{Press release courtesy of Loyola Wolfpack Sports Information Department)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0