ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

No. 2 Loyola claims SSAC regular-season title with win over No. 5 Talladega

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jyz8_0eKFwS1q00

TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season championship came down to the final day in the regular season, as the No. 2 Loyola Wolf Pack needed a second win over the No. 5 Talladega Tornadoes to earn the first-ever SSAC regular-season title.

The Pack did just that, defeating Talladega 77-71 to earn the No. 1 seed in next week’s SSAC Championship.

This is the first men’s basketball regular-season conference championship for the school since athletics was reinstated in 1991.

Zach Wrightsil broke a program record with 13 total rebounds and is now No. 1 in program history in rebounds, with a total of 1,009 boards in his Wolf Pack career.

Five players scored in double figures for Loyola including Wrightsil: Myles Burns (15), Brandon Davis (14), Jalen Galloway (12), and Andrew Fava (11) joined him

Loyola will play a quarterfinal contest against the Blue Mountain-William Carey winner on Thursday at 2:15 p.m, and the conference tournament is held at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

{Press release courtesy of Loyola Wolfpack Sports Information Department)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

6th ranked Cats rally, defeat LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky’s 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws as the No. 6 Wildcats survived LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats trailed 36-28 just after halftime and needed […]
WGNO

Wave falls to 14th ranked Houston

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team (12-12) fell to the No.14 University of Houston Cougars (22-5) by a score of 81-67 on Wednesday night inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. With the loss, the Green Wave falls to 9-6 in the American, good for fourth place in the conference. “This hurts, this really […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Athletics#College Basketball#College Sports#Ssac Championship#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
WGNO

Saints name co-defensive coordinators, click here for details

Pete Carmichael will return for his 17th season on the Saints coaching staff and 14th as offensive coordinator, his first under Allen. Over the past 16 seasons, Carmichael has been a key figure in the planning and preparations of an offensive attack that has been ranked first in the National Football League in yardage in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega, AL
Basketball
WGNO

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

Zoe Sozo Bethel, a beauty queen and political commentator who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died eight days after suffering injuries in an accident in Florida, her family said. She was 27.
WGNO

Greater New Orleans area marks 6 out of 10 best high schools in Louisiana

(STACKER) As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.” It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive […]
WGNO

Meet the 2022 Zulu King and Queen

The 2022 Zulu King, Randoly "Rudy" Davis and Queen Crystal Guillemet stopped by the WGNO studios to speak about what it feels like to reign over one of Mardi Gras' most popular krewes and the work of the Zulu organization in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Foggy start to Wednesday

The forecast for New Orleans and beyond will be extremely warm all day today as temperatures rise into 70s or 80s!
WGNO

Shreveport City Council apologizes to church, BTW students

The Shreveport City Council offered formal apologies this week for violent encounters involving Shreveport police and civil rights activists following the bombing of a Birmingham church that killed six people – including four little girls – in September 1963.
WGNO

WGNO

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy