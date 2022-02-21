ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New traffic pattern comes to I-64/I-264 interchange project

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK/VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to implement a traffic shift on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

As progress continues on the project, VDOT crews will implement a traffic shift Sunday night that will affect the flyover ramp from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east.

Beginning as early as 9 p.m. on Sunday, traffic on the flyover ramp from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east (exit 284B) will be shifted to the right. This allows crews to remove the single-lane closure that has been in place since mid-December of last year.

VDOT says this ramp will remain open, with one lane available to traffic, while work is underway.

The construction is based on weather and may be subject to change.

VDOT says due to the nature and scope of this work, motorists are encouraged to prepare for delays and seek alternate routes, when possible.

