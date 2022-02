The Oklahoma City Thunder host the NBA’s top team the Phoenix Suns tonight. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Thunder prediction and pick. The Phoenix Suns are ready to start the second half of the season on the same path they have been on since the beginning. They are (48-10) this season and have a 6.5 lead in the Western Conference. As for the Thunder, they are just (18-40) and have no way of really making a run this season. OKC is 14th in the West but is somehow just 6.5 games out of a possible playoff spot. The Suns should have no problem winning this game tonight on the road.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO