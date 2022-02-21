ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, MA

Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceEt9_0eKFvM0v00

(NEXSTAR) – Two people found dead in their Florida home Thursday have been identified as the sister and brother-in-law of Bernie Madoff, according to the Associated Press.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin Wiener, 90, were both found with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning at their home in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sondra was the older sister of Bernie Madoff, the fraudster convicted of running a $64 billion Ponzi scheme. He and his firm defrauded investors for decades until he was exposed in the financial downturn of 2008.

Police: Florida woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband 140 times

Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison and died while serving his sentence in April 2021.

Sondra didn’t work for her brother, but her son did, according to the New York Post .

The elderly couple’s families have invoked Marsy’s Law, said the Palm Beach Sheriff. Marsy’s Law, which passed as a constitutional amendment in Florida in 2018, gives crime victims right to due process and freedom from intimidation, among other rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

Related
WWLP

Clarksburg man arrested in connection to murder in town

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested a 36-year-old Clarksburg man in connection to a murder. According to the news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire County District Attorney, Lewiston, N.Y. Police arrested William Gingerich, of Clarksburg, Thursday evening on an arrest warrant secured by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire […]
CLARKSBURG, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WWLP

Suspect of a double homicide at an NH hotel indicted

Concord, NH — A double homicide case that took place at the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford, New Hampshire, on August 21, is moving forward. The suspect, 43-year-old Theodore Luckey, formerly of Asbury Park, New Jersey, has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury for the murders of Nathan Cashman and David Hanford. […]
BEDFORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Madoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Nexstar#The Associated Press#Ponzi#The New York Post#The Palm Beach Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWLP

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy