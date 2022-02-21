ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer temperatures, scattered showers throughout the week

By Brantly Keiek
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will continue to filter in throughout the evening with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected overnight. Lows will be warmer in the mid 50s. We will...

wgno.com

NBC4 Columbus

Warmer weather on the way this week

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer, high 57. Friday: AM snow ending, then clearing and chilly, high 29. It’s another cold start to the day ahead of a warming trend and our next chance for rain. With high pressure still in charge across the area, it’s a clear and...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Are On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Mother Nature has paved the way for a mild Presidents Day. There was a notable 24-hour change between Sunday and Monday as Baltimore moved toward the spring. Weather is typically a slow-moving drama with new twists and turns added on a daily basis. But lately, it has functioned as a roller coaster with temperatures dipping and rising. Today there is a dunny high in the very low 60’s. That temperature will rise to almost 70 degrees on Wednesday. But then it will go from much warmer to much colder—from frigid to cold and with the potential for wintry weather. It’s time to get super stingy and find some “me time” while the weather is pleasant. Jimmy Buffett might say it is time to “renew your license to chill” before the chill. March could be a difficult month. If you’re new to “the land of pleasant living,” then you’re about to find out that it will take a while for Spring to give you a hug. March can—and usually is—long, chilly, and windy. Ice and snow are not out of the question during that month. It will certainly try your patience. So, store up some mild temperature experiences while you can.
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

Cold temperatures continue tonight; Warmer, Sunny tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with just a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper teens, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies for Sunday and milder. Another warming trend kicks in with highs rallying to the lower 50s. Lows above freezing Sunday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County weather forecast: Scattered rain showers expected this week

The last time Diablo Canyon recorded measurable rain was on Dec. 29, 2021, 53 days without any rain at the peak of our rainfall season. That is the longest streak without any precipitation in January and February at the power plant. This week will see a transition from a primarily Santa Lucia (offshore) wind condition to a northwesterly (onshore) wind situation which will allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions. Along with the marine layer, scattered rain showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WTRF

A warmer day to end the work week

Friday: Clouds are building into the forecast this afternoon and will become cloudy soon. The rain will mainly start around dinnertime this evening and will have some pockets of heavier rainfall embedded within. Breezy conditions are once again in the forecast with winds at 11-17mph and gusts up to 34mph. The rain will start to transition into snow overnight. Very warm with a high of 56.
FOX Carolina

Scattered showers Thursday

Bob Trihy says we'll see scattered showers Thursday. Quite mild for our Thursday with lots of clouds. Keep the rain gear handy, as we'll see scat…
Weather
Environment
WFMJ.com

Snow showers and cooler temperatures return Thursday

A passing flurry or two will remain possible throughout Thursday morning. Clouds are expected to win out the day, with temperatures sitting in the 40s. A few more snow showers are possible this afternoon. Accumulations will be low, but a coating to an inch can’t be ruled out. Temperatures...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Starts Off Streak Of Warmer Temperatures This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold morning with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills but a gorgeous Sunday ahead! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be windy at times with a strong southerly flow and gusts around 20-25 mph but it’s also pumping in warmer air. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs get back to the mid 40s with sunshine and it gets even better on Monday with highs in the 50s and possibly even 60 for some! Alert: None​ Aware: ​Rain arrives Tuesday The next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday and highs will be back around 60. Rain showers will be on and off through the day as a ​low-pressure system arrives. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wednesday morning there will be a few rain showers then the afternoon dries out and mild weather sticks around with highs in the 50s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance before a chance for rain and snow showers arrive Thursday which could potentially lead to a First Alert Weather Day! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wbaltv.com

Temperatures warmer than usual with rain on the way for Thursday

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be a pleasant day with temperatures in the 50's. These conditions are expecting to continue into Thursday before rain hits the area in the evening. A cold front will come through on Friday morning bringing more rain and heavy winds. After the rain the weekend will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 40's.
WDSU

Scattered rain this week

NEW ORLEANS — This Sunday night is featuring low temperatures ranging from 54-61 degrees. So, temps are not as cold as previous nights! Skies are mostly cloudy and there will be areas of patchy fog and low clouds by Monday morning. Rain chances return this week! No day will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBCMontana

Scattered showers continue this afternoon

A few light snow showers continue this afternoon without much of an impact. Take it easy on the mountain passes where light snow continues. High pressure will return for the end of the week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be relatively calm with daytime highs in the 30s and low 40s.
MONTANA STATE
WPMI

Warmer temps return along with a few showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You'll notice warmer temperatures today along with some more clouds and a few showers. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in our inland counties today, but the chance of rain goes down as you get closer to the beaches. Highs today will be near 70 and...
WJCL

Springlike temperatures and a few showers on the way

The forecast over the next 7-10 days may have some getting a case of spring fever. High temperatures in the 70s and even low 80s are possible. The first round of warmer temperatures arrives Wednesday and should continue through Friday. The forecast is not all sunshine though, a few rain...
KTRE

Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-30 this morning. The warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning with falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front. A few showers are possible along the cold front, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by afternoon and then the 40s overnight. As cold air continues to push into the region, temperatures will continue to fall during the day tomorrow and be in the 30s by tomorrow afternoon. Light to moderate rain will be off and on during the day tomorrow and could mix with some sleet in northern counties by afternoon and evening. The light wintry mix will continue into Thursday as another cold front arrives. Accumulations look limited, but some slick spots could be possible Friday morning as we drop below freezing.
EAST TEXAS, PA

