The "Windows on Disney's Main Street, U.S.A." coffee table book by Chuck Snyder has been delayed multiple times in the past few years, but Disney has announced a new release date of October 25, 2022. The book also has a new title, according to its Amazon listing: "People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A." The cover still calls it "Windows on Disney's Main Street, U.S.A." But a new cover may be updated later. It is available for pre-order.

